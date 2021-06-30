New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,800 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PRVB. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $536.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.04. Provention Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.