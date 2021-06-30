New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,200 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 263.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 748,017 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,096,000 after acquiring an additional 681,530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 124,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,690,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VBIV stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VBIV shares. Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

