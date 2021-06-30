Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

NYSE:GIL opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

