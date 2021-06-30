Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,527 Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SNOA stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.82. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

