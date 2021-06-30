Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,527 Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
SNOA stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.82. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $15.19.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Profile
