Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,216,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,757,659.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 19,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $230,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,500 shares of company stock worth $6,278,686 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $320.96 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.59. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

