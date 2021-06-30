Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) & SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Head-To-Head Analysis

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

This table compares SuRo Capital and Invesco Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.82 million 181.40 $75.34 million ($0.81) -16.84 Invesco Bond Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Bond Fund.

Volatility & Risk

SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Bond Fund has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and Invesco Bond Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 11,106.87% -4.85% -3.42% Invesco Bond Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SuRo Capital and Invesco Bond Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Invesco Bond Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.63%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Invesco Bond Fund.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 73.3%. Invesco Bond Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. SuRo Capital pays out -1,234.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Invesco Bond Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Invesco Bond Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Invesco Bond Fund on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed-rate investment-grade corporate bonds. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Baa U.S. Corporate Bond Index. It was formerly known as Invesco Van Kampen Bond Fund. Invesco Bond Fund was formed in 1970 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.