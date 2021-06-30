New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $480,000 Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 31.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 159.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. 57.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Presto Industries stock opened at $101.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.55. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $79.49 and a one year high of $117.87. The company has a market cap of $713.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.67.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

