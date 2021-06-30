New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPYU opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $19.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

