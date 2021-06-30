DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Up 5.4%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares shot up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.12 and last traded at $50.39. 6,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,019,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLO. Citigroup assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

