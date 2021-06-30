Trac Pham Sells 17,831 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Synopsys stock opened at $276.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.36 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.28.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

