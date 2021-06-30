New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $637.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $27,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $225,824.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.