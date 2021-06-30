Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Up 4.7%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.35. 4,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 344,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLLS. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

The company has a market cap of $720.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 276,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

