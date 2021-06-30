Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.43, for a total value of $18,085,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $301.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.18 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $118.64 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Carvana by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

