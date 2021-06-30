Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Rises By 1,333.3%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, an increase of 1,333.3% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 32.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

BXMX opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.