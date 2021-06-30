Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down to $42.11

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.11, but opened at $41.07. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 632 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,020,000 after buying an additional 836,653 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,852,000 after buying an additional 1,340,488 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,945,000 after buying an additional 829,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.