Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 116,700 shares.The stock last traded at $10.19 and had previously closed at $10.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMACA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

