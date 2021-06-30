Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,000 shares, a growth of 1,744.0% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,772,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MNVN opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Mondial Ventures has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Mondial Ventures

Mondial Ventures, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. It holds interests in the North 40 acres of the J.B. Tubb Leasehold Estate/Amoco Crawar field comprising three well heads and three well bores; and in the South 40 acres of the Highland Production Company No.

