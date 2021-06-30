Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,000 shares, a growth of 1,744.0% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,772,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MNVN opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Mondial Ventures has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About Mondial Ventures
