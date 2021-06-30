Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Julian Treger Sells 300,000 Shares

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Julian Treger sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £420,000 ($548,732.69).

APF opened at GBX 141.74 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of £302.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is -0.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

