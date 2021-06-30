Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,700 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,574 ($46.69).

DGE opened at GBX 3,494 ($45.65) on Wednesday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The stock has a market cap of £81.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,371.27.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Also, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders have acquired a total of 270 shares of company stock worth $854,288 in the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

