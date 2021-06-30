Dickerson Wright Sells 33,816 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,146,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dickerson Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of NV5 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.89.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. Analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

