Investors Purchase High Volume of Annaly Capital Management Call Options (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 105,883 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,296% compared to the typical volume of 4,419 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 366,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLY. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

