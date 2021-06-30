Host Hotels & Resorts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,742 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,122% compared to the average volume of 388 put options.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,266 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.