Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Service Co. International Call Options (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,404 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,072% compared to the average daily volume of 461 call options.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International stock opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

