$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.29. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after purchasing an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,062,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,896,000 after purchasing an additional 976,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

