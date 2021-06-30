Scott Belsky Sells 2,750 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $590.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $516.40. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.29 and a 1-year high of $591.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 277.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 5,025 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 5,040 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,528,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

