E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.30 by Sanford C. Bernstein

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.20 ($14.35) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.12 ($13.09).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.89 ($11.64) on Wednesday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €10.14.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

