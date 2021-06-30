Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $305.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $275.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.40.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $284.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after purchasing an additional 120,368 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,855,000 after buying an additional 143,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,199,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $187,442,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

