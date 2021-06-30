Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Sumo Logic worth $22,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,098,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,274 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,581,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 644,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after purchasing an additional 140,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 522,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.60. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

SUMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,622,700.00. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 10,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,694 shares of company stock valued at $10,020,984 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.