Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,932 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $22,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

