Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $774.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

In related news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $792,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,646,000 after buying an additional 175,040 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 655,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after buying an additional 389,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after buying an additional 52,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 24,590 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.