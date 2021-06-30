BlackRock Inc. Has $23.15 Million Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.80% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $23,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,959,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,952,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,645 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 32,453.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,798,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after acquiring an additional 240,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,214,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 58,830 shares in the last quarter.

REET opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58.

