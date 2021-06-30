BlackRock Inc. Sells 26,966 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $22,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Shares of MGI stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.56 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.