Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.24. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.52.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

