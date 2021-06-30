Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 118.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,462 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLDT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. Analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

