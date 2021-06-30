Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,316 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,316 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Coherus BioSciences worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 271,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after acquiring an additional 317,618 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 845,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

