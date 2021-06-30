Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 395.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,832,000 after buying an additional 650,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -13.54.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,823 shares of company stock worth $3,436,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

KYMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.