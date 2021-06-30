Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 39,630 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 130.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of SecureWorks worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCWX. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 287,828 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in SecureWorks by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 194,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 1.11. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.92.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SecureWorks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

