Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 8,583 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,459 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQBK opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.26. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $445.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

