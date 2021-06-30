Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 905.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,550,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $3,259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 19.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 158,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.92.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUY. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

