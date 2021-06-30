Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UA. CWM LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Under Armour by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Under Armour by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

UA stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

