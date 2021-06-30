BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,552 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $23,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STXB. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 50,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $1,155,565.65. Insiders have sold a total of 83,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $392.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.30. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.89%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

