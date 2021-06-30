BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,828,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Cytosorbents worth $24,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cytosorbents by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cytosorbents by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.36 million, a P/E ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30. Cytosorbents Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytosorbents Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

