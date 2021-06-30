Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,042,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,833 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.62% of Advantage Solutions worth $24,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADV shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of ADV stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $590.99 million and a P/E ratio of 12.76.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $791.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

