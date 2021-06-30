Financial Comparison: Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) and Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX)

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) and Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.8% of Forest Road Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Forest Road Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Home Bistro and Forest Road Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bistro -139.60% N/A -428.00% Forest Road Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Home Bistro and Forest Road Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A Forest Road Acquisition 0 1 1 0 2.50

Forest Road Acquisition has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of ?. Given Forest Road Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forest Road Acquisition is more favorable than Home Bistro.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Bistro and Forest Road Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bistro $1.34 million 15.07 -$1.24 million N/A N/A Forest Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$7.92 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has higher revenue and earnings than Forest Road Acquisition.

Summary

Forest Road Acquisition beats Home Bistro on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bistro

Home Bistro Inc. provides direct-to-consumer, ready-made, and gourmet meals through homebistro.com in the United States. It manufactures, packages, and sells gourmet meals under the Home Bistro brand; and markets restaurant quality meats and seafoods under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. The company also has partnership with chefs to offer Chef Cora's Mediterranean/Southern cooking; and with Hungry Fan to offer Ms. Falk's sports stadium tailgate recipes. The company was formerly known as Gratitude Health, Inc. and changed its name to Home Bistro Inc. in September 2020. Home Bistro Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Forest Road Acquisition

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

