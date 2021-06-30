Zacks: Brokerages Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.12 Million

Brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to report sales of $10.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $16.49 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,249.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $41.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $76.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $115.37 million, with estimates ranging from $19.78 million to $188.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $230.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 127,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

