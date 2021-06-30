Brokerages Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.93. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.