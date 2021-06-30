$11.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report sales of $11.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.69 billion and the lowest is $11.47 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $9.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $49.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.55 billion to $51.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $48.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.64 billion to $50.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

BBY opened at $114.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Best Buy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

