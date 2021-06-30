Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Nomura downgraded Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ricoh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

RICOY stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

