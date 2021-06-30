eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
eDreams ODIGEO stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.39. eDreams ODIGEO has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $7.60.
About eDreams ODIGEO
