eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

eDreams ODIGEO stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.39. eDreams ODIGEO has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $7.60.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

