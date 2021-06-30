EDP Renováveis’ (EDRVF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EDRVF. Citigroup began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded EDP Renováveis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded EDP Renováveis from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.15. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

